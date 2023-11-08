Sikan scores to give Shakhtar shock Champions League win against Barca

HAMBURG, Germany - Danylo Sikan’s towering header gave Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-0 win against LaLiga champions Barcelona in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing display from the Spanish side who won their first three games in the competition and needed one point to book a place in the last 16 with two games remaining.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez made several changes to his starting eleven and, despite dominating possession throughout the match, struggled against a well-organised Shakhtar defence, earning only one shot on target in the game.

The Ukrainian side, playing in Hamburg, were aggressive on the counter-attack, with Sikan giving them a shock lead against the five-time European champions in the 40th minute.

The 22-year-old forward jumped behind defender Andreas Christensen to meet a Giorgi Gocholeishvili cross from the right touchline and nodded the ball just out of reach of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barca goal.

After halftime, Gocholeishvili won the ball off defender Marcos Alonso and unleashed a strike straight into the chest of Ter Stegen.

The goalkeeper made another brilliant reflex save with his right foot to deny a close-range effort by Sikan in the 52nd minute and Newerton later had a goal ruled out for offside.

Barca were unable to threaten opposition goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk until Xavi made four substitutions at once in the 60th minute, with Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal coming off the bench to give the visitors a much-needed spark.

However, Shakhtar held firm against some late pressure to seal the three points.