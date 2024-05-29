‘Show the world’ as Jadon Sancho eyes Wembley redemption with Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND – Jadon Sancho is seeking redemption on home soil when he returns to England with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on June 1.

The Wembley showpiece will be a chance to prove that his unhappy Manchester United spell was a result of the disfunction at the club, rather than a personal failing.

The 24-year-old returned to Dortmund in January, the club where he made his name as a teenager before he made his big-money move to United in 2021.

He has impressed during his six-month loan, particularly in the Champions League, where he helped Dortmund reach the final for just the third time in their history.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who was crucial in bringing Sancho back to the club, said the Englishman showed his resolve during a difficult time.

“It was not an easy situation in January to bring Jadon to Dortmund,” he said on May 28.

“But we knew Jadon had the skills to perform, to be decisive and to bring us to another level. Jadon is such a great person, a great player, and the experience he had in Manchester helped him to perform now.

“He will be very important for us on Saturday. He will show the world that Jadon Sancho is really back.”

Sancho joined the German club aged just 17 from the Manchester City academy in 2017, a bold move at a time when English players rarely left the island.

His move not only foreshadowed a trend of English talent heading abroad, he became a crucial attacking component in a freewheeling Dortmund side.

In four years at the Westfalenstadion, Sancho scored 50 goals and laid on 64 more in 137 games. He won the 2021 German Cup shortly before joining United for a fee of €85 million (S$124 million).

At Old Trafford, he scored just 12 times in 82 appearances. He fell out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season and came back to Dortmund in January having not played football since September.

The player himself also has another point to prove, as his uptick in form failed to earn him a return to Gareth Southgate’s 33-man England training squad for this summer’s European Championship.