Short-handed Newcastle snatch unlikely point

LONDON • Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce described it as a wacky night after his side scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton on Tuesday.

Italian striker Moise Kean finally scored his first goal in an Everton shirt but his joy was overshadowed by two quick-fire goals in the 94th and 95th minutes from Newcastle substitute Florian Lejeune.

"It's a wacky game that's for sure - but it's great," said Bruce, who was missing nine regulars through injury. "It just shows you shouldn't leave a game early.

"With the problems we've got and the problems we had out there, to get two (late on) is quite remarkable. Everton will be scratching their heads thinking, 'What the hell happened'.

"I finished with five centre-halves on the pitch and a midfield player playing centre-forward. And when your centre-half scores twice, it's quite remarkable."

Kean's shot after 30 minutes opened his Everton account on his 22nd appearance. And when Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead with his 10th league goal of the season, the hosts were heading into the top eight of the Premier League.

Injury-ravaged Newcastle had barely had a sniff of a chance and when Lejeune's acrobatic finish beat Jordan Pickford it looked like nothing more than a consolation.

A minute later, and with panic breaking out in the Everton ranks, he was on hand again to fire home after a goalmouth scramble.

It was the second game running that Newcastle had struck at the death, having toppled Chelsea last Saturday, also in the 94th minute.

Despite his dismay at his team allowing what would have been a fourth win in six league games slip through their fingers, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti remained philosophical.

He said: "There are things in football you can't control. We conceded without any reason but the performance was good.

"We played a fantastic game and we were unlucky but nothing changes - our Premier League continues. We have to stay on the game for 90 minutes but I'm not saying anything to my players.

"They played well and it can happen. It's just unlucky."

REUTERS

Loony Toon comebacks

NEWCASTLE 4 ARSENAL 4

FEB 5, 2011

The best point Newcastle salvaged was against the Gunners. Down 4-0 in the 26th minute, four second-half goals completed the biggest turnaround in Premier League history.

NEWCASTLE 4 LEICESTER 3

FEB 2, 1997

Trailing 3-1 with 22 minutes left, an Alan Shearer hat-trick earned the Magpies a famous win. The striker netted in the 77th, 83rd and 90th minutes.

NEWCASTLE 3 EVERTON 2

MARCH 9, 2019

Everton also led Newcastle 2-0 last season, albeit inside 32 minutes. But three goals in a 19-minute spell for the hosts meant the Toffees left empty-handed.