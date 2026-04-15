Shelvey ends playing career to manage UAE's Arabian Falcons

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April 15 - Former England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey on Wednesday retired from professional football at the age of 34 and moved right into management, taking charge of Arabian Falcons FC in the United Arab Emirates' third tier.

Shelvey played for Premier League teams including Liverpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while also representing England six times.

He signed for the Dubai-based Arabian Falcons in September last year from Burnley and made eight appearances for the club during the 2025-26 season.

"My ambition is to climb to the very top of management and this is the perfect project to prove myself and what I'm capable of," Shelvey said. REUTERS