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Shelvey ends playing career to manage UAE's Arabian Falcons

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Everton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 5, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Jonjo Shelvey applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Everton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 5, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Jonjo Shelvey applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

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April 15 - Former England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey on Wednesday retired from professional football at the age of 34 and moved right into management, taking charge of Arabian Falcons FC in the United Arab Emirates' third tier.

Shelvey played for Premier League teams including Liverpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, while also representing England six times.

He signed for the Dubai-based Arabian Falcons in September last year from Burnley and made eight appearances for the club during the 2025-26 season.

"My ambition is to climb to the very top of management and this is the perfect project to prove myself and what I'm capable of," Shelvey said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.