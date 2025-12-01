Straitstimes.com header logo

Sheffield Wednesday docked six points over payment failures, reports say

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - November 23, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images/Craig

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - November 23, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images/Craig

REUTERS

Follow topic:

Dec 1 - Sheffield Wednesday, one of England's oldest clubs, have been docked six points for breaching the English Football League's rules regarding payment obligations, British media reported on Monday, citing a statement from the EFL.

The second-tier Championship club were docked 12 points in October, after filing for administration amid mounting financial issues. Wednesday now have minus 10 points and sit bottom of the table, 23 below 23rd-placed Norwich City.

"Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations," the EFL said in a statement.

The club's former owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has also been prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for the next three years.

The EFL had charged the Championship club in June with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players' wages on time.

The 158-year-old club is currently up for sale. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.