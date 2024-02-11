Sheffield United stun Luton 3-1 in relegation battle

LUTON, England - Bottom side Sheffield United stunned Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road and denied the high-scoring Hatters a golden opportunity to pull four points clear of the Premier League drop zone on Saturday.

Starting as favourites for once after hitting four goals past Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in each of their last two games, Luton dominated possession but were 2-0 down at the break.

Cameron Archer shot the Blades ahead in the 30th, making up for a big miss moments earlier, and James McAtee doubled the tally from the penalty spot six minutes later after a VAR check on Reece Burke's handball.

Carlton Morris made it 2-1 from another penalty for handball but Sheffield hit back with Vinicius de Souza in the 72nd. Luton stayed 17th on 20 points and one clear of Everton, who lost 2-0 at Manchester City. REUTERS