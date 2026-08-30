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‘She must be on her period’: Referee in S. Korea under fire over alleged remark about player

Suwon FC Women’s Ji So-yun being shown a yellow card during the match against Seoul City Hall at the Suwon Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province on Aug 28.

SEOUL – A female football referee has come under fire after a player said she insulted her, then showed her a yellow card for reacting sensitively to the comment.

The incident occurred during the Aug 28 match between Suwon FC Women and Seoul City Hall at the Suwon Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province.

Around the 31st minute, Ji So-yun appealed for a foul after what she described as repeated rough challenges by an opposing player.

Referee Bae Sun-young then allegedly said over the officiating crew’s radio system: “She’s been sensitive from the start. She must be on her period.”

After the game, Ji told reporters that she confronted Bae as soon as she heard the remark, asking: “What did you just say? You can be disciplined for making a comment like that.”

Footage from a livestream posted on the Korea Women’s Football Federation’s YouTube channel showed Ji walking toward the Suwon bench after being shown a yellow card.

Ji continued to protest the decision, gesturing toward the officials before throwing a water bottle in frustration. The referee then approached the bench and appeared to pull out a red card, but did not show it to Ji.

Bae initially denied having made the remark but later admitted to making it during what she described as a “private conversation” among the match officials.

Ji said the remark was “inappropriate” and should never have been made, adding that “respect must go both ways between players and referees.”

Suwon FC Women is also reportedly preparing to file a formal complaint with the Korea Women’s Football Federation and other relevant sports authorities over the incident.

Meanwhile, Ji went on to score the winner in the 74th minute in a 2-1 victory.

However, she will be suspended for the club’s 23rd-round match against Hwacheon KSPO on Sept 2 due to the yellow card. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK