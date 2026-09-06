Shaw strikes second-half double as Manchester City beat Birmingham 3-1

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MANCHESTER, England, Sept 6 - Manchester City kicked off their Women's Super League title defence with a 3-1 win over promoted Birmingham City, as last season's top scorer Khadija Shaw struck a second-half double on Sunday.

Birmingham's defence, which held out through the first half, finally succumbed to sustained pressure four minutes after the break as Mary Fowler seized on a poor clearance and found the bottom corner.

Last season's PFA women's player of the year, Shaw, doubled the champions' lead six minutes later, heading Kerstin Casparij's corner into the net.

Shaw scored from another corner in the 86th minute, finding the target with a powerful header from Beth Mead's set piece.

Oceane Hurtre pulled one back for Birmingham four minutes later. REUTERS