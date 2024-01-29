Shaw strikes again as Man City grab 2-0 WSL win over Spurs

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw netted her 13th Women's Super League goal of the season as her side grabbed a 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay second in the table and keep pressure on leaders Chelsea.

The second-half strike by the 26-year-old Jamaican doubled City's advantage following an early own goal by Amy Turner. Martha Thomas came closest to scoring for Spurs, but her effort was ruled out for offside.

The win gives City 28 points after 12 games, three behind reigning champions Chelsea, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Saturday, and three ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool for Sunday's late game.

Earlier in the afternoon, Nikita Parris struck twice to give Manchester United a 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa, while fullback Janice Cayman got the only goal of the game as Leicester City edged Everton 1-0 on Merseyside.

At the bottom of the table, 11th-placed West Ham United eased their relegation fears as they carved out a tense 2-1 win over Bristol City, who are bottom of the 12-team league, in a game that featured 15 minutes of second-half stoppage time. REUTERS