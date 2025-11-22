Shanghai Port retain Chinese Super League title with win over Dalian

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shanghai Port retained the Chinese Super League title on Saturday as a 1-0 win over Dalian Yingbo ensured Kevin Muscat's side finished the season two points clear of cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

Gabrielzinho scored the only goal for Port in the fourth minute in Dalian when he latched onto Leonardo's through ball before slotting calmly past home goalkeeper Huang Zihao.

The win moved Shanghai Port onto 66 points from 30 matches, two clear of Leonid Slutsky's Shenhua, who won 3-1 against Tianjin Tiger.

The title is Port's third in a row and second in two seasons since Australian Muscat replaced Javier Pereira at the helm.

Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua both qualify for next season's Asian Champions League Elite while third-placed Chengdu Rongcheng will play in the Asian Champions League Two. REUTERS