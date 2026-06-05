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Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

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FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

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June 5 - Colombian singer Shakira will perform the official World Cup song "Dai Dai" at the opening ceremony in Mexico, FIFA said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

• The opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff between Mexico and South Africa.

• Dai Dai is an Italian phrase meaning "let's go" or "come on."

• The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.

• Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.