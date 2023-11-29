Shakhtar beat Antwerp 1-0 to keep Champions League hopes alive

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 28, 2023 Royal Antwerp's Chidera Ejuke in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Artem Bondarenko REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 28, 2023 Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Valeriy Bondar REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 28, 2023 Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykola Matviyenko scores their first goal REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 28, 2023 Royal Antwerp's Chidera Ejuke in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Giorgi Gocholeishvili REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - November 28, 2023 Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp players clash after the match REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
HAMBURG, Germany - Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko's glancing header secured a 1-0 win over Royal Antwerp on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of a last-16 Champions League spot.

The Ukrainians, who play in Hamburg, dominated the first half in the Group H clash, scoring in the 12th minute after Oleksandr Zubkov's cross headed was headed in by Matviyenko.

The Belgians had chances but Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk made brilliant saves to deny Antwerp from picking up their first point in their Champions League debut season.

Shakhtar are third but level on nine points with leaders Barcelona and second-placed Porto, who meet later on Tuesday in Spain, with the Catalans needing a win to secure top spot after losing 1-0 to the Ukrainians earlier this month.

Antwerp host Barca on Dec. 13 in the final round of group fixtures, while Shakhtar visit Porto. REUTERS

