Shah aims to be a midfield star

Shah Shahiran grew up a Tampines Rovers supporter and his role models were Shahdan Sulaiman and Noh Alam Shah, not only for their abilities on the field but also because all three share the same name.

Former Lions striker Alam Shah is retired but Shah is realising his footballing dream after being thrust into the starting XI in Singapore's last two games alongside Shahdan in midfield.

Both showed a good understanding of each other's game and linked up well as the Lions performed creditably, despite losing 2-0 to Kuwait in a friendly match earlier this month before Wednesday's 2-1 loss to hosts Kyrgyzstan in their opening match of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Shah, 22, said: "I used to love watching Tampines because of their style of play but I was particularly a fan of Shahdan and Alam Shah because they shared almost the same name as me.

"Then when I started to watch Shahdan in training, I realised even more how good he is. I learnt so much from him especially about the precision needed in midfield."

He will need to be at his sharpest as world No. 158 Singapore face 114th-ranked Tajikistan in their second qualifying match today at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. Tajikistan lead Group F after a 4-0 win over Myanmar.

The Republic have never qualified for the Asian Cup other than a sole appearance in 1984 as hosts. The six group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals next year.

Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya believes Shah can be a focal part of the national side in the years to come.

The Japanese, who kept Shah on the pitch for the full 180 minutes in the last two games, said: "He has a big future. He can control the games from midfield. But I want him to be more involved in the attacking phases."

Earlier this year, Shah signed a five-year contract with the Stags and will return to the club when he completes his national service next February.

He currently plays for the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League and has impressed with his reading of the game and passing ability.