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Sevilla sack manager Almeyda

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 1, 2025 Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda before the match. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 1, 2025 Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda before the match. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

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March 23 - Sevilla have sacked manager Matias Almeyda, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with the side three points above the relegation zone.

Sevilla are 15th in the standings with 31 points from 29 matches and have managed only one win in their last eight league games.

Almeyda's dismissal followed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Valencia.

The 52-year-old Argentine, who is serving a seven-match ban for confronting a match official, joined Sevilla in June. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.