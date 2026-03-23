Sevilla sack manager Almeyda

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March 23 - Sevilla have sacked manager Matias Almeyda, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with the side three points above the relegation zone.

Sevilla are 15th in the standings with 31 points from 29 matches and have managed only one win in their last eight league games.

Almeyda's dismissal followed Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Valencia.

The 52-year-old Argentine, who is serving a seven-match ban for confronting a match official, joined Sevilla in June. REUTERS