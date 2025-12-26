Set-piece weakness costing Liverpool dear, says Arne Slot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes his side are damaging their own hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League because of a poor record at set-pieces.

The reigning champions head into the busy Christmas and New Year period behind fourth-placed Chelsea on goal difference. They take on bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers next at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have scored just three set-piece goals while conceding 11 in the league so far this season, with a frustrated Slot saying: “I know the importance of it, it gets more and more, and that’s why we are so annoyed by our current record.

“It’s a big frustration we are where we are this season because when we were halfway through last season we had not conceded one set-piece (goal).

“It’s impossible to be top-four, top-five with our set-piece balance, let alone winning the league.”

The Dutchman added: “We are the only team in the top end of the table that has a negative set-piece balance (Manchester City are in fact on minus-one according to official data supplier Opta) – not only are we negative, we are minus-eight and still on equal points with fourth.

“But if we are minus-eight – Chelsea is I think plus-eight (actually plus-four) and Arsenal and United are very high (scoring 10 apiece) and if you look at that you could say how special it is we have as many points as we have if you have that set-piece balance.

“We all know why because in open chances created we are No. 1 in the league.”

Injuries are just as much of a concern for Slot, with Alexander Isak ruled out for a couple of months after suffering a broken leg following a challenge by Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

Slot rated forward Cody Gakpo and full-back Conor Bradley as only 50-50 chances for a return against Wolves. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, is at the Africa Cup of Nations, defender Joe Gomez sidelined by a hamstring injury, Wataru Endo missing with an ankle problem and fellow midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai out through suspension.

“It is time for the players we do have available to do what they have done so many times and roll their sleeves up,” added Slot. “The players who are available need to give everything they have.”

Wolves fans, meanwhile, only want one present this festive period – a win. They have not seen one in their first 17 games, and the team sit on two points – the worst start in English league history.

At the top, Arsenal are taking an iron grip on leading the league and are looking overwhelming favourites to win their first title since 2004.

They still lead the way – two points ahead of City – but the jitters are already in evidence and the fact they have been top of the Premier League four times at Christmas without going on to finish champions will be nagging at manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday before their showdown with third-place Aston Villa, and they finish their festive programme with an away trip to Bournemouth.

City, meanwhile, have rediscovered their swagger with seven straight wins in all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s men visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday, then Sunderland on New Year’s Day, before hosting Chelsea on Jan 4. AFP, REUTERS



