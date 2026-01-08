Benjamin Sesko double, but Manchester United held to 2-2 draw at lowly Burnley

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BURNLEY, England - Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko scored twice as his team kicked off the post‑Ruben Amorim era with a familiar sense of frustration in a 2-2 Premier League draw at lowly Burnley on Jan 7.

United, with interim manager Darren Fletcher in charge, would have climbed to fourth in the table with a win but slipped to seventh on 32 points after a third consecutive draw. Burnley are 19th, eight points adrift of safety.

United looked headed for victory before Burnley substitute Jaidon Anthony struck the equaliser against the run of play in the 66th minute, capitalising on lackadaisical defending to launch a blistering shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Burnley had stunned the visitors in the 13th minute when a cross from Bashir Humphreys took a big deflection off United defender Ayden Heaven and looped into the far corner of the net.

Sesko ended a nine-game goal drought in the 50th minute, however, when he ran onto a perfectly weighted ball from Bruno Fernandes, and fired a low shot first time past Martin Dubravka, and the Slovenian striker completed his double 10 minutes later when he steered home Patrick Dorgu’s cross with a superb volley.

United had several chances to nab a late winner, including a powerful strike against the crossbar by substitute Shea Lacey, and they had 10 shots on target in the match to the home side’s one.

In the first half alone, the visitors had two efforts cleared off the line, one by Humphreys and one by Maxime Esteve.

Casemiro headed Fernandes’ free kick into the middle and Matheus Cunha leapt high for a header that Humphreys, falling backward into his own net, headed out of danger.

Dorgu chipped the ball over keeper Dubravka, but Esteve slid in to clear it off the line and United’s Lisandro Martinez had a goal disallowed after VAR ruled he had fouled Kyle Walker in the build-up.

A big plus for United was the return of captain Fernandes, who started in his first game since picking up a hamstring injury before Christmas. REUTERS