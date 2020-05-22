Serie A to end by Aug 20 with play-offs mooted

ROME • The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has set a new date of Aug 20 for Serie A to finish, with the possibility of play-offs in the case of another suspension because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting of its federal council stressed Italian football's desire to resume play, but confirmed that all amateur competitions will be stopped, with the start of next season scheduled for Sept 1.

"The FIGC expressed its desire to restart and complete the national professional competitions by setting the last closing date of the Serie A, B and C competitions to Aug 20," the FIGC said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

The FIGC added that it would put in place new guidelines before competition resumes in the event of another suspension, envisaging "brief phases of play-offs" in order to define the result of the competitions.

If the season were to end prematurely, like how the French Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredivisie were axed, then a system would be devised "which will in all cases provide for relegation and promotions".

The top-tier Serie A has been on hold since March 9 amid the pandemic, which has killed more than 32,000 people in Italy.

Football clubs were on Tuesday given the all clear by the Italian government to resume group training, but all professional competitions remain on ice until middle of next month at the earliest.

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said that a concrete decision will be made next Thursday after a meeting with football bosses on whether teams, who have 12 or 13 rounds remaining, can restart play.

The play-off idea is a controversial one as it has never involved multiple teams.

The last championship play-off happened in the 1963-64 season, when Bologna and Inter Milan finished level on points (54).

But Italian National Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago told daily La Gazzetta dello Sport that Serie A has to consider a Plan B.

"Since it's not possible to make long-term forecasts, given the existing variables, not having one is a mistake," he said.

"Getting there (a restart date) can't be the only solution.

"The commander must have alternatives."

Leaders Juventus are top of the standings with 63 points, one more than second-placed Lazio and nine ahead of Inter, who have a game in hand.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE