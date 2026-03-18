Serie A strugglers Cremonese appoint Giampaolo as manager to replace Nicola

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March 18 - Promoted side Cremonese have appointed Marco Giampaolo as manager after sacking Davide Nicola, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, after a 15-game winless run dropped them into the relegation zone following a promising start to the season.

Giampaolo, who was in charge at Cremonese in the third-tier in 2015, has previously managed the likes of AC Milan, Torino and Sampdoria in Serie A and last season guided Lecce to survival in the top flight.

Cremonese began the season with an away win at Milan and lost just one of their opening nine games to find themselves in the top half of the table. However, 11 defeats in 15 games without a win has them third from bottom and three points behind 17th placed Lecce.

Nicola took charge in July on a two-year contract but Monday's 4-1 home loss to fellow strugglers Fiorentina spelled the end of his reign. Cremonese are away to Parma on Saturday. REUTERS