Serie A prepares for May return

ROME • The players and staff at Serie A clubs should be tested for the coronavirus and then isolated in training camps when they begin preparing for the restart of the season, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday night.

The recommendation will be among the guidelines drawn up by the FIGC's medical committee so that the season, on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic, can resume safely.

The governing body is hoping that training can begin immediately after the current lockdown ends on May 3.

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak and players at several Serie A clubs have been among those infected.

It was reported earlier this week that Juventus duo Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have recovered fully from Covid-19 and would no longer need to self-isolate.

"In order to restart football safely, it is essential at this stage to develop the best possible procedures to resume activity when the whole country starts up again," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

"We work without haste, but also without resting so that we are ready when the institutions give us the green light."

The FIGC also advised all Serie A clubs to form a group, including players, technical staff, doctors, and physiotherapists, to ensure they are "completely negative" before isolating themselves in a summer-style training camp.

All members should be tested for Covid-19 in the 96 hours before the start of the camp.

Safety precautions also need to be taken in relation to the "management of the retreat with specific attention to training and the use of facilities, including the medical and physiotherapy room".

The recommendation also suggested a staggered restart to the campaign, with Serie A going first, followed by the lower divisions.

The FIGC has said it is determined to complete the term, which still has 12 of the 38 rounds to play, although some clubs, like bottom side Brescia, want it to be called off.

But a leading Italian doctor has called the proposal to test the players to facilitate the resumption of the league "a far-fetched theory".

Giovanni Rezza, the head of infectious diseases at Italy's National Institute of Health, said that footballers risk infection - even if games are played behind closed doors - the moment they step onto the pitch.

He added: "If I had to give a technical view, sincerely, it would not be a favourable one.

"It's obvious that politics will decide. But it's a sport that involves contact and that contact could imply a certain risk of transmission."

The uncertainty surrounding the outbreak also means it is impossible to predict when top-flight football in Europe can resume.

But Alberto Colombo, the deputy general secretary of the European Leagues, told the BBC that matches will have to be played in empty stadiums when it does.

"There's no doubt games will be behind closed doors. But, of course, it's impossible to answer the question, 'When will we be back playing?' Nobody has these answers."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS