Serial winner Toni Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

BERLIN – Toni Kroos, a world champion and five-time Champions League winner, is eyeing two more major trophies after announcing on May 21 that he will retire after Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old, who had stepped down from international duty after Germany’s European Championship last-16 loss to England in 2021, has returned to the fold after answering a call from manager Julian Nagelsmann in February.

Euro 2024, which kicks off on June 14 when Germany face Scotland in Munich, will be the last time the 2014 World Cup winner takes the field competitively.

At club level, Kroos will play one final match for Real Madrid in front of the club’s home fans, against Real Betis on May 25, with the Spanish La Liga title already in the bag.

He will then face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1. In announcing his retirement, he said his “huge goal” was to “win that one at Wembley”.

Victory would mean a sixth Champions League trophy – his fifth with Real – equalling the record set by Real winger Paco Gento in 1966, the latest title in a glittering career for the man from the town on the Baltic Sea coast.

Born in Greifswald, then part of East Germany, in 1990, Kroos joined Bayern Munich’s youth setup from Hansa Rostock aged 16 and was promoted to the seniors just one year later.

He became Bayern’s youngest-ever professional player when he made his debut aged 17 years and 265 days, laying on an assist for Miroslav Klose just 18 minutes after coming on.

In Bayern’s treble-winning season in 2012-13, Kroos was a cornerstone of a midfield featuring Germany teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez.

The midfielder stayed for another season in the Bavarian capital after coach Pep Guardiola’s arrival but left at the end of the campaign after Bayern reportedly refused to meet his salary demands.

He was close to a move to Manchester United under then manager David Moyes but the deal fell through when the Scotsman was replaced by Louis van Gaal.

Instead, he moved to Real where he won four Champions Leagues, including three in a row from 2016-2018, along with an array of domestic league titles and Cups.

Known for his calmness and exceptional ability with the ball at his feet and picking out his teammates, Kroos has a 94 per cent pass completion rate in his 463 games with Real.

Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeness later admitted his regret at letting Kroos leave, saying it was “maybe a mistake”.

Kroos made his Germany debut in 2010 in a 1-0 loss in a friendly against Argentina and came off the bench regularly in that year’s World Cup run to a third-place finish.

Having quickly established himself in midfield, he played every minute of Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, scoring two goals in the 7-1 demolition of the host nation in the semi-finals.

Before the 2016 Euros, then Germany coach Joachim Low called Kroos the “decisive player for us”, saying: “He always does well and is very economical in how he plays. He does not make many mistakes.”

Germany came up short though, losing 2-0 to France in the semi-finals.

Named German Footballer of the Year in 2018, Kroos signed off from international duty after Germany were eliminated by England at the Euros in 2021.

His return in early 2024 helped a new-look Germany win friendlies against France and the Netherlands, kick-starting a wave of optimism after several years of disappointment.

But on May 21, Kroos broke fans’ hearts by saying he wanted to step down from the game while at his peak.