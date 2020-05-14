Senior FAS staff pitch in to help

As a volunteer for a mentorship programme to counsel at-risk and underprivileged youths last month, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Yazeen Buhari encountered many students with financial difficulties, unable to afford IT equipment needed for their assignments, or even school uniforms.

Moved to help, he decided to donate his annual bonus toward the charity, and in a show of generosity, eight of his colleagues in senior management roles at the FAS have followed suit. National coach Tatsuma Yoshida also pledged a significant portion of his monthly salary for the same cause.

In total, the 10 individuals - including national team manager Eric Ong and head of coach education Zainudeen Hassan - will contribute about $25,000 to establish the OneStrong fund.

The name of the fund is based on the FAS initiative launched in 2018, which aims to bring Singaporeans together to support the national teams.

It will be administered as part of the Circuit Breaker School Buddies (CBSB) project, a joint initiative by New Life Stories, a non-profit organisation that supports children of incarcerated mothers, and Beautiful People, a volunteer movement that facilitates mentoring relationships for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Japanese coach Yoshida, who was appointed Lions coach last May, added: "I have personally seen how different communities, especially the essential workers and all of those who are working on the front lines, have come together to help those in need since this pandemic started.

"It inspired me to play my part and show my appreciation since I am part of the community as well."

The money from the FAS staff is eligible for the additional government support of a bicentennial dollar-for-dollar offer, meaning close to $50,000 will be raised.

"During difficult times like these, it is more important to help out the ones who require assistance," said Yazeen, 42. "The value of football goes beyond the field. It is about how we step up and support our community.

"This is a personal gesture of solidarity among the senior management staff of FAS that embodies the power of sport and the love for our community."

FAS STAFF DONATING TO THE ONESTRONG FUND

Eric Ong Nazeer Hussain Fabian Chew Gerard Christopher Jonathan Wong Haiyum Jaafar Zainudeen Hassan Aloysius Emmanuel Vetha Yazeen Buhari Tatsuma Yoshidaa

Phyllis Ng, director of Beautiful People, welcomed the collaboration, saying: "We are pleased to be a part of the OneStrong fund and the CBSB Project and hope more organisations can join us in this work of empowering youths and families through mentoring."

The CBSB aims to support less privileged children and their families amid the Covid-19 situation and provide youths with mentors.

Some 24 current and former Team Singapore athletes - who include jiu-jitsu exponent and 2019 Straits Times Athlete Of The Year Constance Lien, and former sprinter U.K. Shyam - and other members of the sports fraternity, have begun mentoring 31 children over a 10-week period.

Yazeen, meanwhile, has also been busy reassuring his 60-member staff that their jobs and salaries are safe despite the economic strife created by the pandemic.

After the circuit breaker measures introduced were extended until June 1, he wrote to his team to confirm that they would still receive their annual bonuses, expected to be disbursed late this month.

The association has also set up an internal Covid-19 support group for those who require assistance, such as special work considerations or dispensation, and emotional or psychological support.

"These commitments were made known to all staff in early April so as to provide a sense of security and stability during this tumultuous period," said Yazeen.