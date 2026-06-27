Senegal's quiet man Sarr becomes his nation's leading World Cup scorer

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Senegal's Ismaila Sarr scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

TORONTO, June 26 - Ismaila Sarr's quiet dedication finally got its loudest moment on Friday, as the striker became Senegal's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup in a 5-0 pounding of Iraq and his teammates could not have been prouder.

Sarr's fourth World Cup goal, scored just before the hour mark, moved him past the late Papa Bouba Diop as his country's record marksman at the tournament.

Those who share a dressing room with him say the milestone was richly deserved.

"He really, really deserves it," said midfielder Idrissa Gueye. "Yeah, he puts everything into what he does."

The 28-year-old Sarr had drawn level with Diop four days earlier with a brace against Norway, which made him the first Senegalese player to score at two World Cups.

Defender Moussa Niakhate offered a telling portrait of a man who lets his football do the talking.

"He's an inspiration," said Niakhate. "He's like someone who is really shy, really quiet, but the most important thing is what you do on the pitch, and on the pitch he is not shy. He just shows what he can do, always gives his best for the country."

Goalkeeper Mory Diaw, deputising for the injured Edouard Mendy, echoed the sentiment.

"He deserves it because he's a very good player," said Diaw. "Every day, he works a lot, so he deserves this goal, and I hope for more for him." REUTERS