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Senegal's Pape Gueye gets start against Belgium

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Senegal v Iraq - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 26, 2026 Senegal's Pape Gueye scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Senegal v Iraq - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 26, 2026 Senegal's Pape Gueye scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

SEATTLE, July 1 - Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye starts in place of Lamine Camara in Wednesday's World Cup Round of 32 match against Belgium. Gueye netted two goals in the 5-0 win over Iraq in the group stage. Belgium stayed with their starting lineup from their last game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

• Senegal's Pathe Ciss starts in place of defender Abdoulaye Seck.

• Forward Iliman Ndiaye joins Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane in Senegal's front line, with Ibrahim Mbaye on the bench.

• Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is left out of the starting lineup.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken; Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere.

Senegal: Mory Diaw, Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, Pathe Ciss, Ismail Jakobs, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Habib Diarra, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.