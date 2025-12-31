Senegal top AFCON group ahead of DR Congo as Tanzania make history

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Democratic Republic Of Congo midfielder Mario Stroeykens scores a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Botswana.

RABAT – Senegal advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 as winners of their group on Dec 30, leaving the Democratic Republic of Congo facing a heavyweight tie against Algeria while Tanzania reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal, African champions in 2022, defeated Benin 3-0 in Tangier to top Group D on goal difference ahead of the Leopards, who won by the same margin against Botswana in Rabat.

Abdoulaye Seck and Habib Diallo scored either side of half-time for the Lions of Teranga before Cherif Ndiaye converted a penalty deep in injury time.

Ex-Chelsea playmaker Gael Kakuta was in outstanding form with two goals and an assist as DR Congo saw off already-eliminated Botswana.

It looked at one point as though Senegal and DR Congo might end the group stage with identical records, leaving open the possibility of a drawing of lots to decide their final positions.

In the end both finish with seven points with Senegal on top by a difference of just two goals.

Pape Thiaw’s team now have a kinder draw as they remain in Tangier for a last-16 tie on Saturday against the third-place finisher in Group E, either Burkina Faso or Sudan.

DR Congo, in contrast, must play 2019 champions Algeria next Tuesday with the winner of that potentially having to face Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

“We wanted a fourth goal to maybe force a drawing of lots, and we wanted to score as many goals as possible to try to win the group,” said Sebastien Desabre, the DR Congo coach.

“It wasn’t to be but I’m not disappointed, I’m proud. We have achieved the objective of reaching the last 16.”

Benin’s three points are enough for them to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

It will be just their second appearance in the AFCON knockout stages, with their reward a tie against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Monday.

Tanzania made history in progressing from their group for the first time, 45 years after their maiden AFCON appearance, by drawing 1-1 with fellow qualifiers Tunisia in Rabat.

Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, five behind table-toppers Nigeria. Tanzania pipped Angola on goals scored for one of four places reserved for third-placed teams.

Tanzania now face a daunting task against hosts and title favourites Morocco on Sunday.

“We did not have enough time to prepare the team, but worked together with the federation,” said Argentina-born Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi, appointed only last month.

“I feel very proud, not just for myself, but for the country. To qualify is great for Tanzania. I hope this success will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players of the potential of Tanzanian football.” AFP