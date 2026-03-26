Senegal soccer chief vows 'crusade' against decision to strip Africa Cup of Nations title

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Soccer Football - Senegal lawyers give press conference on AFCON appeal case - The Court of Arbitration for Sport, Paris, France - March 26, 2026 Abdoulaye Fall, president of Senegalese football federation during the press conference REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

PARIS, March 26 - The head of Senegal's soccer governing body vowed on Thursday to mount a “crusade” against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the country’s African Cup of Nations title, as its legal team warned the case could reshape the world of football and undermine the principle that refereeing decisions are final.

“This decision cannot even be considered a true sporting justice ruling — it is so crude, so absurd, so irrational,” lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo Perez, representing Senegal's ruling body, told a press conference.

"It openly violates the Laws of the Game and the principle that refereeing decisions are final. (If CAS would rule against Senegal), the winners of the next World Cup could be decided in law firms rather than on the pitch.”

“In the face of this administrative robbery, the FSF refuses fatality. We will fight a moral and legal crusade,” Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), said.

The FSF lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday against the decision to overturn the result.

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the final in Rabat on January 18 after walking off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded to Morocco.They returned and scored a goal in extra time to win the game 1-0.

Senegal, who have qualified for this year's World Cup, face Peru in a friendly in Paris on Saturday.

Serge Vittoz, part of a six-lawyer legal team in Paris, said they were asking CAS to speed up the process.

"Such a procedure usually last nine to 12 months but we want it to go faster. However, all parties must agree to it," Vittoz said.

Asked whether the trophy would be presented to their fans at the Stade de France on Saturday, Fall said: "I'll see you at the Stade de France on March 28."

Vittoz argued that the decision of CAF's appeal board to overturn the result of the final had not been explained.

"To be valid, a decision must be explained. It has not been, so Senegal are still African champions," Vittoz said. REUTERS