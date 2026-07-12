Senegal fire coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing World Cup

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Senegal fired coach Pape Bouna Thiaw on July 11, saying their results at the World Cup necessitated a change at the helm of the team.

They had hoped to be contenders at the World Cup, after beating Morocco in January’s Africa Cup of Nations final, before the result was overturned and is now under appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But the Lions of Teranga had a disappointing tournament in which they lost their opening two group games to France and Norway and let slip a 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining against Belgium in the last 32 before going down 3-2 in extra time.

Thiaw, 45, was due to begin a five-match ban in September at the start of the 2027 Cup of Nations qualifiers because he led a walk-off of players in protest at the penalty that Morocco were awarded in the final in Rabat.

French daily L’Equipe reported that Patrick Vieira, the French World Cup winner who was born in Dakar, was among the favourites to take over.

The Senegal federation has called a press conference for July 13.

Many Africans believed Senegal would be the best performers of the record 10 qualifiers from the continent, but they flopped, scraping into the round of 32 as the eighth-best third-placed side only after thrashing Iraq 5-0.

In the aftermath of the exit there were hints of internal strife. Midfielder Pape Gueye said he would not represent his country again until Thiaw was dumped. REUTERS, AFP