Senegal enjoy winning start to Afcon defence, Cameroon and Algeria held

ABIDJAN – Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was full of praise for the young Lamine Camara, who scored a stunning brace as the team began their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title with a 3-0 win over Gambia on Jan 15.

Fellow heavyweights Cameroon and Algeria, however, were both held in their opening matches.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal are hoping to retain the trophy they won in Cameroon two years ago and were too strong for their Gambian neighbours, who played the whole second half with 10 men.

“Lamine Camara is a young player, and his time has come,” said Cisse of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for French Ligue 1 side Metz.

“He scored two goals against Gambia and gave a distinguished performance on the field. The young player must be trusted and developed.”

On the win, he added: “I am very satisfied with the performance of the players, especially since things were difficult given the climatic conditions and heat that we faced.

“We will continue to work hard on a few things that need to be rectified but overall, I am very happy with this victory.”

Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye swept home an assist by Mane to give the Lions of Teranga the lead inside four minutes in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

Gambia endured a troubled build-up to the tournament, boycotting a training session over an unpaid qualification bonus before their flight to Ivory Coast was forced to turn around just nine minutes after take-off due to technical problems.

Quarter-finalists in 2022, they had midfielder Ebou Adams sent off for a studs-up challenge just before the break.

Senegal effectively killed off the game early in the second half when Camara, the African young player of the year, drilled a low shot into the far corner.

He then completed the victory with an early contender for goal of the tournament in the 86th minute, expertly bending a shot into the top corner from just outside the box.