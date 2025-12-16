Straitstimes.com header logo

Senegal defender Camara ruled out of Nations Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

RABAT, Dec 16 - Senegal full back Ilay Camara has been ‍ruled ​out of the ‍Africa Cup of Nations finals ​due ​to injury, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

There is ‍also concern over striker Assane ​Diao, who ⁠suffered an injury playing for Como against AS Roma in Serie A ​on Monday.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas said ‌he had asked ​Senegal not to select the 20-year-old for the tournament in Morocco, where they are in Group D with Benin, Botswana ‍and the Democratic Republic of ​Congo.

Senegal’s first game is against ​Botswana in Tangier next ‌Tuesday. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.