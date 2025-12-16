Senegal defender Camara ruled out of Nations Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

RABAT, Dec 16 - Senegal full back Ilay Camara has been ‍ruled ​out of the ‍Africa Cup of Nations finals ​due ​to injury, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

There is ‍also concern over striker Assane ​Diao, who ⁠suffered an injury playing for Como against AS Roma in Serie A ​on Monday.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas said ‌he had asked ​Senegal not to select the 20-year-old for the tournament in Morocco, where they are in Group D with Benin, Botswana ‍and the Democratic Republic of ​Congo.

Senegal’s first game is against ​Botswana in Tangier next ‌Tuesday. REUTERS