Senegal defender Camara ruled out of Nations Cup
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
RABAT, Dec 16 - Senegal full back Ilay Camara has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals due to injury, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.
There is also concern over striker Assane Diao, who suffered an injury playing for Como against AS Roma in Serie A on Monday.
Como coach Cesc Fabregas said he had asked Senegal not to select the 20-year-old for the tournament in Morocco, where they are in Group D with Benin, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Senegal’s first game is against Botswana in Tangier next Tuesday. REUTERS