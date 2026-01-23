Senegal coach explains walk-off ahead of probable sanction

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CAPE TOWN, Jan 22 - Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw said his decision to order a walk-off by his players in Sunday’s combustible Africa Cup of Nations final was driven by emotion and a feeling of injustice.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Thiaw attempted to explain his actions, which have been widely condemned and for which he faces a possible sanction.

Senegal staged a lengthy protest after a penalty was awarded in the dying stages of Sunday’s game to hosts Morocco after a VAR review, walking off the pitch before returning to continue.

Morocco squandered the penalty, taking the match to extra time where Senegal scored to win 1-0 and claim a second Cup of Nations title in the last three editions.

"We experienced an exceptional tournament with magnificent organisation, which unfortunately ended in tragedy," wrote the Senegalese coach.

"It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game that I love so much."

"I simply tried to protect my players from injustice. What some will see as a violation of the rules is nothing more than an emotional reaction to the bias of the situation," he continued.

"After discussions, we decided to resume the match and go for the trophy for you (Senegalese supporters). I apologise if I offended anyone, but football lovers will understand that emotion is an integral part of this sport."

Senegal has been celebrating the win since the team arrived back in Dakar on Monday, with the 44-year-old Thiaw, who is a former international, paying tribute to his squad, who were all rewarded with bonuses of more than $130,000 as well as plots of coastal land for their efforts.

"My guys, these 28 warriors who gave sweat, blood, and soul for their nation," the coach added.

"It's a pleasure to lead you because beyond being legends, you are exceptional people!"

A decision on possible sanctions for Senegal from the Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee is expected in the coming days. REUTERS