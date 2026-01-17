Senegal aim to deny hosts Morocco in Cup of Nations final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Morocco fans celebrate on the streets after their team won their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria.

RABAT – Morocco and Senegal meet in a heavyweight Africa Cup of Nations final showdown on Sunday, with the host country hoping a partisan crowd can help them claim a first continental title in half a century.

Walid Regragui’s Morocco were favourites coming into the competition having become the first African side ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

They are unbeaten in two years, since going out of the last AFCON in Ivory Coast in the last 16 to South Africa, and are captained by the current African footballer of the year, the rampaging Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi.

However, all of that means there has been enormous pressure on Morocco to deliver.

The Atlas Lions have played all their matches at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, where they were booed by their own supporters during the group stage but have won over their demanding fans as the tournament has advanced.

After the commanding win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals and a nerve-jangling triumph on penalties against Nigeria in Wednesday’s semi-final, close to 70,000 Moroccan fans will fill the stadium hoping to see their team take the trophy.

“I think we deserve to be in the final. We have played top teams like Mali, Cameroon and Nigeria, and now we will be facing another of the best teams,” said Regragui, who has faced criticism from an expectant public.

“Eventually people are going to accept that Morocco are actually a major football nation. But to go to the next step we have to win titles, so Sunday’s match is really important in terms of our history.”

Regragui is mindful of the country’s underwhelming record in the tournament, with their only title coming in Ethiopia in 1976.

The French-born coach played in the last Morocco side to reach the final, when they lost to hosts Tunisia in 2004. This time he wants to go one better and he believes that he and his team can do it.

“Even if we had been knocked out in the first round, that would not have prevented me believing in myself and telling myself I am a good coach,” Regragui added.

“I am not expecting people to give me anything. I am not claiming to be the best. The most important thing is that Morocco are in the final.”

The hosts could not have asked for a tougher opponent than Senegal, who are Africa’s second-best side in the rankings behind Morocco and are into their third final in four editions of AFCON.

After losing to Algeria in Cairo in 2019, the Lions of Teranga won the title for the first time in Yaounde in 2022 when they beat Egypt on penalties.

Knocked out by Ivory Coast in the last 16 in 2024, they bounced back to qualify for the World Cup and reached the final here with a Sadio Mane strike that beat Egypt in the last four.

It is a vastly experienced Senegal side, and an ageing one – Mane, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, skipper Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye are all aged between 33 and 36.

Former Liverpool star Mane said after the Egypt game that the final would be his last Cup of Nations match.

“I am a soldier of the nation, and I try to give my all every day, whether in training or in matches,” he said.

“But that’s not the most important thing for me. The most important thing is to bring this Cup to Dakar.”

Centre-back Koulibaly will miss the game through suspension, a big blow for Senegal in a final between two outstanding defences. They have let in three goals between them at the tournament.




