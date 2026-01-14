Antoine Semenyo on target again as Man City beat Newcastle in League Cup semi-final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester City midfielder Antoine Semenyo (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's opening goal against Newcastle United.

NEWCASTLE - Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo made it two goals from two games for his new club and Rayan Cherki struck in stoppage time as Pep Guardiola’s side beat holders Newcastle United 2-0 away in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Jan 13.

Semenyo, who joined in a £65 million pounds (S$112 million)deal from Bournemouth this month, got on the end of Jeremy Doku’s cross in the 53rd minute to score from close range.

It could have been even better for Semenyo who thought he had put City 2-0 ahead later on but his neat finish was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

City gave themselves a cushion for the second leg as Cherki swept in a low shot to silence the home fans.

Newcastle’s best chances came just after the break when City keeper James Trafford did well to push a Yoane Wissa effort against the crossbar and Bruno Guimaraes fired a low shot against the woodwork immediately after.

Newcastle claimed their first domestic silverware since 1955 last season when they beat Liverpool at Wembley in March but now face an uphill battle to reach a second successive final. REUTERS