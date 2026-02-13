Selection calls leading to sleepless nights for Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of FA Cup tie

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool manager Arne Slot gesturing during the 1-0 English Premier League win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Feb 11, 2026.

– Liverpool manager Arne Slot is being kept awake by the challenge of managing his busy squad’s workload.

The English Premier League champions have been able to name a maximum of only four senior players on the bench for the last five matches as they cope with a quartet of long-term injuries.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is back from suspension but Slot may well be without Wataru Endo for the rest of the season, after he suffered a serious ankle injury in the Feb 11 league win at Sunderland.

The Feb 14 FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to top-flight rivals Brighton & Hove Albion represents Liverpool’s third game in a week.

“It’s another challenge,” said Slot on Feb 13. “It took me a long time to get to sleep (last night) because I was constantly considering what options I have for the line-up and what I should do.

“Do you play the same players again or is it a moment for the others, but which others in which position? I need another 24 hours to decide on my line-up.”

Slot has a particular problem at centre-back, where 34-year-old skipper Virgil van Dijk has borne the main burden owing to lack of options.

The Netherlands captain, who has played every minute in the Premier League and Champions League this season, has scored twice in his last five matches – including the only goal in the 1-0 win at Sunderland.

“Vital of course because if he is not playing, there are no options left (at centre-back),” Slot said of van Dijk’s importance to the Reds.

“He has been fit every time and I’ve said before how big of an accomplishment that is for a player of his age because he’s not the youngest any more and plays every three days.

“It tells you what he does off the pitch for recovery but also his mental strength that he is not only able to stay with the team but also brings in very good performances and lead the team on and off the pitch by example .”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had also spoken about managing his players’ workloads ahead of their FA Cup tie against fourth-tier Salford City on Feb 14.

He said after his side’s 3-0 league win over Fulham on Feb 11: “Bernardo (Silva) was exhausted, Rodri was exhausted. He (Rodri) didn’t lose one ball and then in the second half he lost 10 balls.

“Now we have Salford then we need to not see each other and rest... It’s been so tough and with a lot of injuries.”

Salford suffered an 8-0 FA Cup third-round mauling by Guardiola’s side last season, but manager Karl Robinson insists they are “way more prepared” this time around.

“Last year was really emotional,” he said. “It wasn’t too long ago our owners were leaning on iron bars watching non-league football.

“To then walk out at the Etihad in front of 60,000 with their football club was incredible. That’s the journey of all journeys.

“This year we have other things to worry about. We have a different mindset. We’ve learnt from last year. We’ll be way more prepared.”

Elsewhere in the Cup on Feb 14, high-flying Aston Villa will hope to beat Newcastle United and then go on to emulate their heroics last season by ending a long trophy drought.

Villa are the best of the rest behind the Premier League’s top two, but with winning the title now a distant dream, Unai Emery’s men are aiming to end a 30-year wait to win a major trophy.

Villa’s last FA Cup success was back in 1957, two years after Newcastle last lifted the trophy.

The Magpies ended their 70-year drought for domestic silverware by winning the League Cup last season.

Sitting 10th in the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side may need FA Cup glory to salvage an otherwise disappointing campaign.

“I think we are here to try and win,” he said on Feb 13.

“Last year in the League Cup and what that meant to everybody and the experience we went through to win the competition, we would love to do it in another, in any other way we can. If that is the FA Cup, then that is a great opportunity for us.” AFP