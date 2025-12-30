Second string Egypt finish group unbeaten after draw with Angola

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

AGADIR, Morocco, Dec 29 - Egypt rested all their key players but still kept up their unbeaten run at the Africa Cup of Nations, drawing 0-0 with Angola on Monday to finish their Group B campaign on seven points.

Egypt had already confirmed top spot in the group before kickoff, allowing them the luxury of making 11 changes from their 1-0 win over South Africa on Friday, and giving players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush the day off.

Angola finished third in the group but must wait to see whether they could advance to the last 16 as one of the best four third-placed finishers.

Their two-point haul means they have an anxious wait and will only advance if Comoros and Zambia lose in Group A later on Monday and Tanzania and Uganda are beaten in their last Group C matches on Tuesday.

Angola had the better of the chances to win the game with Chico Banza's 42nd-minute effort coming closest.

He played a quick one-two with fellow forward Mabululu and held off two defenders but put his effort past the post.

Mabululu had two shots on goal and captain Fredy shaved the outside of the post with a free kick early in the second half, after forcing a sharp save from Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir minutes before the break.

Substitute Mbala Nzola had a run on goal in the 80th minute but hit the side netting while a last-minute free kick from Manuel Benson went sailing over.

French-based striker Mostafa Mohamed captained Egypt and set up a 20th-minute opportunity with a spectacular overhead kick from a corner that offered Hossam Abdelmaguid a chance to score from close range, but he headed over the crossbar.

EGYPT COACH SATISFIED WITH SECOND STRING

Substitute Ahmed Zizo could also have claimed the opener in the second half but was thwarted while in a good position.

Egypt will stay in Agadir for their last-16 clash against one of the best third-placed finishers next Monday.

"We wanted a positive result and this draw is satisfying," said coach Hossam Hassan.

"We chose to change the team and rest those who played a lot in the first two matches. I am very satisfied with the players we fielded tonight. We are happy with this result and we are looking forward to the round of 16 regardless of the team that stands ahead of us. We are ready," he added.

South Africa, who beat Zimbabwe 3-2 in Marrakech in the other Group B clash on Monday, ended second in the group with six points, and will play the runner-up in Group F in their last-16 tie in Rabat on Sunday. REUTERS