Second-half show keeps Malaysia perfect in ASEAN Championship

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July 28 - Malaysia scored three times in the second half to crush Laos 4-0 in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and maintain their perfect start in Group B of the ASEAN Championship.

Paulo Josue broke through a stubborn Laotian defence in the final minute of the first half with a close-range finish and Brazil-born winger Endrick doubled the lead 12 minutes into the second period.

An own goal by Viengxay Sydavong in the 66th minute added to Malaysia's lead before substitute Wan Kuzain scored his first international goal with a free kick from distance six minutes from time.

The Malaysians moved on to six points after their opening win over Myanmar and Tan Cheng Hoe's side face seven-times champions Thailand in Bangkok on Saturday.

The Thais are second in the group with three points, level with a Myanmar side that defeated the Philippines 4-1 to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Kyaw Min Oo gave Myanmar a seventh-minute lead when he headed in from close range and Than Paing slid the ball home in 28th minute to double the advantage.

Jarvey Gayoso halved the deficit with 22 minutes remaining but Win Naing Tun's header restored Myanmar's two-goal cushion and Than Paing nodded in the fourth. REUTERS