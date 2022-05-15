SEA Games: Lionesses bow out of football competition with pride intact

HANOI - Sceptics had predicted that they would be cannon fodder but Singapore's women footballers have bowed out of the SEA Games not just with their dignity intact but with their reputation enhanced.

Their first SEA Games outing since 2003 ended on Sunday (May 13) after a 1-0 loss to Myanmar, but the team, ranked 135th in the world, held their own against the likes of Laos (83rd), Myanmar (45th) and five-time SEA Games gold medallists Thailand (43rd).

The Lionesses started their campaign with a battling 3-0 defeat by Thailand, who have competed at two previous editions of the Fifa Women's World Cup. On Friday, the team created history with a 1-0 win over Laos - their first win at the biennial Games since 1985.

On Sunday, at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, it took a stoppage-time goal for Myanmar to eliminate the Singaporeans. In the fourth of five minutes added on, Myanmar forward Win Theigi Tun headed in from a corner.

The result meant that Singapore ended their Group B campaign with three points from three matches and were unable to pip Thailand, who have four points from two games and Myanmar who have seven points in three matches.

All in, it was a decent showing from a bunch of players who had not seen any regular league action locally for two years due to the pandemic, unlike their rivals.

Head coach Stephen Ng, 51, said he was proud of their showing at the tournament but noted that they were still a work in progress. He said: "We were able to build a team that was competitive. We came here not wanting to just be a part of it but to battle with our opponents all the way. There are plenty of positives for us to take back."

Captain Ernie Sulastri, 33, one of the most experienced players in the squad said that the Games had been "an eye-opener for all of us".

She added: "Every match was a learning process for us. I have learnt that team spirit is absolutely key. The desire and fighting spirit that the team had kept us stronger, and allowed us to keep tight scorelines against teams that have played at the World Cup and Asian Cup. We are narrowing the gap between us and our neighbours."

In Hanoi, the Lionesses were able to show sturdy defending against Thailand and Myanmar and against Laos, the team carved out numerous chances before scoring at the death. It was the country's first goal at the Games since Goh Lay Nah netted in a 2-1 loss to the Philippines in 1995.

But Ng has already identified areas for the team to work on which include improving physical attributes such as the endurance, strength and speed of the players. The former goalkeeper explained: "Our opponents are much better than us. We are still playing catch up in terms of development. We want to work towards winning the SEA Games but that will take time."

He said that the better countries in the region had benefited from a regular playing environment. So he is looking forward to the Deloitte Women's Premier League (WPL), which will be contested by seven teams and mark the return of the domestic competition for women after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The season starts on May 28 and the belief is that it will blood new talent for the squad.