SEA Games: Laos footballer lauded for administering quick first-aid to Cambodian opponent

SINGAPORE - Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly once said football is more than life and death, but for the Cambodians and Laotians duking it out in a SEA Games football Group B match in Vietnam on Monday (May 9), it really wasn't.

Cambodia were leading 2-0 at the start of the second half when their 19-year-old defender Phat Sokha - who had come on as a 30th-minute substitute for Vang Davin - was involved in a clash of heads during an aerial challenge with Laos' At Viengkham.

Sokha was knocked out momentarily as he landed heavily on the Thien Truong Stadium turf in Nam Dinh.

As both teams, including Cambodia's coach and former Japan star player Keisuke Honda, looked on in concern, 21-year-old defender Viengkham put his right fingers into his opponent's mouth to prevent Sokha from swallowing his own tongue.

Following around three-minutes of medical attention, midfielder Choun Chanchav gave a thumb up to the Cambodia bench and Sokha gingerly got up to his feet to applause from both sets of players and cheers from the crowd.

He tapped hands with Viengkham, who was booked for the challenge, and played on for the rest of the match, showing no ill effects as Cambodia eventually won 4-1.

On Tuesday, The Laotian Times reported that "Sokha was taken to hospital after medics arrived".

On social media, where Asean Football first put up the photo of Viengkham administering first aid, fans lauded his act of sportsmanship.

Yin Chetra commented on Facebook: "Highly respect from Cambodia. Good sportsmanship is very important act. Sport brings us a good relationship between all Asean countries. Highly appreciated to all Laotian players. We all will remember you."

Cambodia, second in the table with three points, next face Singapore on Wednesday. The Young Lions have one point after a 2-2 draw with Laos and a 5-0 defeat to Thailand.