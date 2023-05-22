SEA Games football review: FAS has gotten off on wrong foot with panel

SINGAPORE – Already weary from the national Under-22s’ disastrous showing at the SEA Games and the subsequent backlash, the football fraternity was hit by another issue over the weekend.

On Saturday, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) acting president Bernard Tan announced that a panel has been formed to review the Young Lions’ performance at the recently-concluded Games in Cambodia.

He said the panel comprising former national coach Jita Singh and FAS council members Razali Saad, Lim Tong Hai and Harman Ali will be given four weeks to conduct the review. Their report will then be discussed in-house for two weeks, after which recommendations will be released publicly.

Tan also noted that the Young Lions will not participate in any international tournaments until the completion of the review, the implementation of the findings and when the authorities assess the team to be at a competitive level.

These developments have raised eyebrows and questions.

Firstly, Tan did not address how the panel was selected, as well as why it is largely made up of FAS council members. Despite pledging earlier that FAS “has always been open to engagement with stakeholders” and that “tough questions will be asked... and we will do this openly”, it remains to be seen if this was the case.

The only man among the quartet who is not from the FAS is Singh, a decorated coach. But the veteran’s success was in the 1980s when he led the Lions to the 1980 Malaysia Cup and SEA Games silver medals in 1983 and 1989 with senior teams.

After various postings, he returned to join the FAS in 2007 as head of grassroots development, and until 2014 oversaw other areas such as the now-defunct National Football Academy as well as club and junior centres of excellence. In the past 15 years, Singapore football has seen a sharp decline.

If the FAS truly wanted an independent critical analysis, there are sufficient internal and external options.

Why is its technical director Michael Browne not part of the panel? What about the likes of former Malaysia technical director and current Balestier Khalsa coach Peter de Roo, as well as home heroes and youth football experts who have gone through or worked in the system such as Kadir Yahaya, R. Sasikumar and Hariss Harun?

In The Straits Times’ analysis of what could be done to salvage the situation, most of the observers suggested getting the right people in for the right job.

After parachuting in Philippe Aw to coach the Young Lions and then giving him “time off” after the dreadful SEA Games campaign, it seems like the FAS has gotten off on the wrong foot again with the composition of its review panel.