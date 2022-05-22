SEA Games: Football gold kicks off the biggest party for Vietnam

HANOI - Even as the rain bucketed down on the My Dinh National Stadium hours before kick-off, nothing was going to stop the football-mad hosts from partying on Sunday (May 22) night.

Over 40,000 fans had packed the venue to roar on their team to a second consecutive football gold, and party they did as Vietnam defeated regional kingpins Thailand 1-0 to retain their title.

Cheers erupted as the final whistle was blown, kisses and hugs flowed between friends and strangers in the stadium - and out on the Hanoi streets - as shirtless fans waved their red jerseys in celebration.

And they had every reason to rejoice after a turbulent two years that saw Ho Chi Minh City and the wider South locked down for months during the pandemic, forcing people to remain indoors as Vietnam battled a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Here at the My Dinh Stadium on Sunday, the only clinical thing was the 84th minute header from Nham Manh Dung which proved to be the only goal of the night.

Football fan Tran Van Long, 48, told The Straits Times that this was the happiest that he had felt since the pandemic hit the country two years ago.

Less than a year ago, Long was laid off from his job as a receptionist at a local hotel, where he had worked for six years. He now works as a rider for bike-hailing service Grab.

Said Long: "This feeling is so good. This is why most Vietnamese people are always supporting the team because there are not many other things that can make us this happy.

"I feel like crying. This match makes me forget the virus. I cannot sleep tonight, I think."

Three years ago, Vietnam's football team defeated Indonesia 3-0 to win their first-ever gold medal in the sport - sparking wild celebrations across the country.