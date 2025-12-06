SEA Games 2025: Young Lions on the brink of elimination after 3-1 loss to Timor-Leste

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Timor-Leste's Anizo Correia (23) scoring their second goal against Singapore in their SEA Games match at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 6.

BANGKOK – The Singapore Under-22s’ hopes of qualifying for their first SEA Games semi-final since 2013 are all but over after losing their opening game 3-1 to Timor-Leste at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 6.

The Young Lions will now need to beat Thailand by a significant margin in their final group match on Dec 11 to stand any chance of reaching the last four. The Thais had thumped the Timorese 6-1 in the group’s opening match on Dec 3.

The three group winners and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals.

Singapore coach Firdaus Kassim said: “It’s a very painful result especially in the manner that we lost. With this format, what we can do now is to focus on the next game. It is difficult to think about qualification. We need to try and get the best outcome possible for us.

“We started well. We didn’t build on it and we conceded three easy goals. All in all, I’m happy with the efforts of the players.

“We apologise to the fans. It’s not what the fans expect. We really urge them to understand that this is part of the journey to build for future campaigns. Nobody likes to lose and myself included but I think this is (one of) the obstacles we have to go through in order to see success in the near future.”

Young Lions captain Amir Syafiz said he was still proud of the team’s performance, saying: “Definitely, it’s an upset moment for us, but it is what it is. We got to learn from our mistakes from this game, and take the positive ones to the next.

“I think everybody did the best in the game today, but it was unlucky for us to miss some opportunities that led to goal.

“Yes, everybody did their best. Everybody showed 100 per cent even after cramps, they still fight until the last minute, so I’m proud of the team’s performance, even though we didn’t get the points.”

After early pressure from Timor-Leste, Singapore settled into the encounter and took the lead in the 11th minute with their first real chance of the match.

Latching onto a through ball, Khairin Nadim surged into the box and took a shot that came back off the post, but captain Amir Syafiz was on hand to convert from close range.

Timor-Leste benefited from a rebound of their own eight minutes later when forward Vabio Canavaro lashed in his effort past Aizil Yazid after the Singapore goalkeeper had palmed away Tristan Arrarte’s shot from inside the box.

The equaliser sparked jubilant celebrations from a pocket of about 50 Timorese fans, whose shrieks and applause echoed across the largely empty 51,552-capacity stadium, with the official crowd figure being 2,257.

The goal gave Timor-Leste the confidence they needed to up the ante and with Tanjong Pagar United winger Zenivio Mota at the heart of their attacks, they took the game to Singapore and took a deserved lead in the 43rd minute.

Olagar Xavier got the better of Aqil Yazid down the right flank before his cross found Anizo Correia, who lashed it in unmarked despite the presence of at least three Singapore players in the box.

It got worse before the break for the Young Lions when Canavaro robbed Amir of the ball inside Singapore’s half, escaped a sliding challenge from Aqil before firing at goal. While Aizil was able to make the initial save, Canavaro tapped the ball in to make it 3-1.

The 18-year-old Timorese forward then whipped off his shirt before launching into the iconic “siu” celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Singapore tried in vain to score in the second half with substitute Nicolas Benninger going the closest in the 81st minute when his close-range effort came off the foot of the post before Khairin’s follow-up was saved by the Timorese goalkeeper.

Since qualifying for the semi-finals in 2013, the Young Lions have been booted out of the group stage in all five subsequent editions.

At the last edition in Cambodia, they did not win any of their four matches and finished bottom of their group. Their three losses then included a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Causeway rivals Malaysia.

The Young Lions were not in the Singapore National Olympic Council’s provisional SEA Games list released in August, and managed to secure their spots only on appeal.

Full report to follow.