SEA Games 2025: Out muscled, outpaced and outlasted - SNOC blasts Young Lions

BANGKOK – Out muscled, outpaced and outlasted – these were the choice words used by Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay on Dec 20, when he delivered his verdict on the national men’s Under-22 football team’s performance at the SEA Games.

Chay did not mince his words when asked about the Young Lions at the Team Singapore review at Bangkok’s Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel, noting that there was a “systemic problem”. He was part of a three-man panel alongside Singapore chef de mission Lawrence Leow and High Performance Sport Institute (HPSI) chief Su Chun Wei at the press conference.

Responding to a question on whether there were regrets in allowing the team’s participation at the Games, he said: “I wouldn’t say that there are regrets. We need to give our athletes opportunities to shine, it is regrettable that the athletes were not able to and the results showed.

“I was there for the Timor-Leste (match). They (Singapore) were out muscled, outpaced, outlasted. And these are not… things that are to do with talent or skill. I think the attitude was something which FAS (Football Association of Singapore) needs to look at. The athletes just walked off the field, didn’t acknowledge the crowd, there were 2,000, of which 500 of us were Singaporeans.

“I understand disappointment, but they need to really look at sportsmanship, look at (their) attitude and respect of the sport as well as the people who went there to support them.”

The Young Lions were not in SNOC’s provisional SEA Games list released in August, and managed to secure their spots only on appeal after playing two closed-door friendlies – a 1-0 win over Malaysia and a 0-0 draw with the Philippines .

The Young Lions lost both their matches at the Games and finished bottom of the three-team Group A to bow out of the tournament at the group stage for a sixth consecutive time.

This time, they opened with a 3-1 loss to Timor-Leste on Dec 6 , before a second-half collapse saw them fall 3-0 to hosts Thailand on Dec 11 .

Dr Su said: “We gave the football team a chance, it didn’t turn out as expected, this is a fact... I would just say that the performance is poor.”

For local football fans, it was a case of deja vu after the U-22 team’s disastrous campaign in 2023 when they were thrashed 7-0 by Malaysia in the group stage, with the result triggering anger and a review by the FAS.

Chay said: “I think the key to actually making any change or any progress is acceptance and awareness of their problem. I haven’t heard anything from FAS or the athletes that there is a problem. I think that is a systemic problem.”

Earlier in the press conference, Dr Su noted that football and badminton were two sports which underperformed.

But he added that the team’s results in Bangkok have underscored the importance of the Unleash the Roar! (UTR) project launched by the Government in 2021 to improve and transform Singapore football.

The full UTR team will compete only at the SEA Games in 2031 or 2033 at the latest, he added.

When announcing the UTR in March 2021, former Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin had set a goal for the Young Lions to win the SEA Games gold by 2027, or 2029.

Dr Su said that officials are aware that “football is not doing well, and that’s why we have to do UTR”, as he called for more patience.

“I know we have been saying this over every edition, but it is just a fact. This does not reflect our ambitions, and therefore UTR is doubling down,” he said.

“We will make sure that our NDC (National Development Centre), JNDC (Junior National Development Centre) will continue, and the youth leagues. We will make sure that we address this football situation and make it totally different in the near future.”