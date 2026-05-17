Scottish League says title decider did not end early after pitch invasion

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GLASGOW, May 17 - Saturday's title decider between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian was not cut short because of a pitch invasion after the hosts completed a 3-1 victory in stoppage time, the Scottish Football League has confirmed.

Celtic sealed a record 56th title at a raucous Parkhead as they beat rivals Hearts, who had only needed a point to be crowned champions for the first time in 66 years.

Callum Osmand raced clear to score in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal the win, sparking pandemonium on the pitch as delirious Celtic fans streamed on.

The match did not restart and Hearts issued a statement on Saturday describing the scenes as disgraceful.

"We would also like to thank the referee and his excellent team of match officials for their cool heads on such a dramatic day," an SPFL spokesperson said.

"Given the speculation about the conclusion of the game, we would like to make clear that, prior to awarding the trophy, we were informed by the match referee that the match had ended and had not been abandoned.

"However, we utterly condemn the scenes which saw a number of Celtic supporters encroach onto the field of play. We await the report of our match delegate regarding any specific incidents that took place but, regardless, supporters entering the field of play in any circumstances is wholly unacceptable and puts those participating and working at a match at risk."

The Hearts players and officials left the stadium within minutes of the game ending, with the club saying it was because of a "menacing and threatening" atmosphere.

The Edinburgh club said it was in contact with Police Scotland over alleged verbal and physical abuse of some of their players by fans who had entered the pitch.

"Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing," Hearts said. "We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland.

"We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game."

Police Scotland confirmed they had made several arrests and that two officers had been injured during disorder as Celtic fans celebrated in the city. REUTERS