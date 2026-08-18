Scottish FA withdraws support for FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

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A host of European federations have already scrapped their backing of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, including England, Ireland and Wales.

LONDON - The Scottish Football Association has withdrawn its support for embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his failed attempt to sell off stakes in the World Cup.

A host of European federations have already scrapped their backing of Infantino, including England, Ireland and Wales.

And the Scottish FA on Aug 17 became the latest to officially turn its back on Infantino, who hopes to survive the controversy as he bids for re-election at next year’s FIFA Congress.

The governing body’s chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “The Scottish FA will not be voting for Gianni Infantino. That’s in line with the UEFA position and we’ve maintained that stance throughout.”

Infantino remains under extreme pressure, with three confederations accusing him of “deception” over his private investor World Cup plan in an open letter published last week.

SFA president Mike Mulraney is the current chair of FIFA’s finance committee.

“When you’re an administrator in football, you shouldn’t be anywhere near the camera anywhere near as often as has been the case,” Maxwell said.

“There’s obviously been a fall-down in governance, there’s been a lack of transparency, there’s been a lack of engagement with member associations, and that’s something that we need to address.

“The transparency and the governance needs to change. What form that takes, what that looks like, is up for a bit of debate.” AFP