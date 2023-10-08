Scott McTominay saves the day for Man United with 2 stoppage-time goals against Brentford

LONDON – Nobody would have expected it, not even Scott McTominay himself, but the Manchester United midfielder came on as a substitute against Brentford on Saturday and scored two stoppage-time goals to clinch a vital 2-1 win.
The Red Devils had look set for a third straight league defeat at home for the first time since 1979, but McTominay saved the day as he turned the Premier League game around to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.
“That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it,” the Scot said.
“Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going until the end. It could have been anyone. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.”
Once again, United were lacking cohesion and energy and Brentford took advantage of their weaknesses in the 26th minute through Mathias Jensen.
Following a series of errors by Casemiro and Victor Lindelof, the Danish midfielder found himself in a good position in the box before firing a shot past Andre Onana.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper had been criticised for his errors in recent weeks and he did not do himself any favours when he failed to save Jensen’s shot – which was not the strongest of strikes.
But he was not totally to blame as United’s overall display was lacklustre in many areas.
Ten Hag had lamented before the game that his side were inconsistent, especially when things were going against them, and it showed again on Saturday.
In the end, though, the United boss had McTominay to thank as the Scot dramatically equalised in the 93rd minute.
He hit the ball low inside the left post, before heading in the winner four minutes later.
The win might have papered over the cracks, but, for now, that will do for ten Hag.
At Turf Moor, Chelsea beat Burnley 4-1 to clinch three straight wins in all competitions following victories over Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup and Fulham in the league.
But it was the home side who took the lead in the 15th minute when Wilson Odobert received a pass from Lyle Foster in the box, composed himself and hit the ball into the bottom right corner.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side then equalised just before half-time through an own goal from Ameen Al-Dakhil.
The Blues came out after the break eager to pull ahead, and they got their reward in the 50th minute when Cole Palmer converted his penalty past James Trafford.
Raheem Sterling then made it 3-1 in the 65th minute, before Nicolas Jackson scored the fourth goal nine minutes later.
In the early kick-off, Tottenham Hotspur climbed to the top of the Premier League as they recovered from Yves Bissouma’s dismissal for diving to earn a 1-0 win at lowly Luton Town.
The midfielder was sent off just before half-time for his needless second booking at Kenilworth Road.
But Dutch defender Mickey van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth victory in eight league games.
Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s second-placed Manchester City (18), who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
“An incredible match, I think we showed a great mentality as a team,” said match-winner van de Ven. “Really happy I managed to score my first goal for the club and we got a clean sheet too, which is what we want as defenders.”
Postecoglou added: “A lot of character and resilience. We started really well, should have been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it is a different type of game.
“But I thought we held it together really well. We are really tight as a group, because not only are we winning games but, apart from the football which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great.” AFP