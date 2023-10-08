Scott McTominay saves the day for Man United with 2 stoppage-time goals against Brentford

LONDON – Nobody would have expected it, not even Scott McTominay himself, but the Manchester United midfielder came on as a substitute against Brentford on Saturday and scored two stoppage-time goals to clinch a vital 2-1 win.

The Red Devils had look set for a third straight league defeat at home for the first time since 1979, but McTominay saved the day as he turned the Premier League game around to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

“That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it,” the Scot said.

“Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going until the end. It could have been anyone. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.”

Once again, United were lacking cohesion and energy and Brentford took advantage of their weaknesses in the 26th minute through Mathias Jensen.

Following a series of errors by Casemiro and Victor Lindelof, the Danish midfielder found himself in a good position in the box before firing a shot past Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper had been criticised for his errors in recent weeks and he did not do himself any favours when he failed to save Jensen’s shot – which was not the strongest of strikes.

But he was not totally to blame as United’s overall display was lacklustre in many areas.

Ten Hag had lamented before the game that his side were inconsistent, especially when things were going against them, and it showed again on Saturday.

In the end, though, the United boss had McTominay to thank as the Scot dramatically equalised in the 93rd minute.

He hit the ball low inside the left post, before heading in the winner four minutes later.