Scotland’s Tartan Army to bring ‘the party’ on World Cup return

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World Cup fans this summer are expected to be treated to the Scottish fans' vibrant blend of noise, colour and passion.

GLASGOW – “No Scotland, no party” is a popular refrain of the Tartan Army and for the first time in 28 years the World Cup will be treated to the Scottish fans’ vibrant blend of noise, colour and passion.

The Scots are more famous for making an impression on major tournaments than their team on the pitch.

The nation has never made it out of the group stage at World Cups and European Championships in 12 previous attempts.

Yet around 200,000 Scots earned rave reviews for the atmosphere they brought to Euro 2024 in Germany despite failing to see their side win a match.

Tens of thousands are expected to make the trek to Boston and Miami in the coming weeks.

“If you would have told me 28 years ago that we wouldn’t see another World Cup until now I would’ve burst into tears to be honest,” Niall Fitzgerald, 50, told AFP outside Hampden Park, which hosted Scotland’s friendly win against Curacao last weekend.

“But now that I’m going I can barely believe it. Every day I think about nothing else. I’m beyond excited.”

Scotland’s presence on the world stage for the first time since the 1998 tournament in France was sealed with a memorable 4-2 win over Denmark.

Underlining the significance of Scotland’s World Cup return, Scott McTominay’s overhead kick in that dramatic victory has been commemorated in a giant mural outside Hampden, and on a limited edition £20 bank note.

Haunted by the ghosts of previous World Cup flops, Scotland’s tournament opener against Caribbean minnows Haiti offers hope that the travelling hordes will be able to celebrate a winning start to the campaign.

But much tougher tests lie in wait, against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and five-time winners Brazil.

“I think they’ll probably bring a lot of drinking, partying. I think they’ll be some of the best fans there,” supporter Ivor Much said of Scotland’s flair for creating a carnival atmosphere.

“I think it’s a perfect match to have Brazil and Scotland together.”

The joy of qualification, though, has been tempered by the exorbitant prices of tickets, travel and accommodation.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke had urged supporters not to rack up huge debts in their desire to follow Scotland in North America.

Category-one tickets for their clash with Brazil were priced at $700, with fees well into the thousands quoted on the secondary market.

“The Polish fans held up a banner at one of the stadiums last year saying ‘Stolen from the poor, given to the rich’ and I think that sums it up,” said fan Steven Webster, who has not missed a Scotland home game since the coronavirus lockdown.

The 49-year-old is instead among many planning on making the trip to the south of Spain to watch games in bars and take in a party atmosphere, even if it is several thousand miles away.

“The cost of going to America for the games, we could have bought a brand new car for the same sort of money,” he said.

Yet for those fortunate to follow their heroes across the Atlantic in the coming weeks, the party is just getting started.

“Everybody has got their hand out in this World Cup and it’s been a bit of a shame. But that said nothing would deter us from being there, whatever the cost,” said Fitzgerald.

“Everybody loves the Tartan Army. Even if they’ve never met the Tartan Army, they never want them to leave, and they want them to come back again and again.

“That’s what we are taking to the World Cup – the party!” AFP