Scotland World Cup fans strike it rich with big baseball raffle win

BOSTON, June 18 - Football fans are paying thousands of dollars for tickets to World Cup games this year but four Scotland supporters have been given a big help with their expenses after they won more than $10,000 in a raffle at a baseball game in Boston.

The four - two father-and-son duos - bought the winning numbers on Sunday at the Boston Red Sox stadium which was packed with members of the Tartan Army, a day after Scotland marked their first match at the World Cup in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Haiti, the BBC reported.

"We checked in the ninth inning. We had to do a double take," one of the sons, Paul Innes, said after receiving the prize of $10,677. "The numbers matched. I think we checked three or four times. It's just surreal. It's not really sunk in."

Scotland are due to play Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, near Boston, on Friday when they will be roared on again by tens of thousands of their fans. REUTERS