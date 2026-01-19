Scotland to host Japan and Curacao in friendlies before World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates scoring their fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park, Glasgow in their World Cup qualifier on Nov 18, 2025.

Scotland will face fellow World Cup competitors Japan and Curacao in home friendlies ahead of this year’s global soccer championship starting in June, the Scottish Football Association said on Jan 19.

Japan, 18th in the world rankings, visit Hampden Park on March 28, while 82nd-ranked Curacao – the smallest country to reach a World Cup -– will be the opponents when Scotland play a final send-off match on May 30 before the Finals start in June.

The friendly against Japan will be Scotland’s first match since securing their place at the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1998 with a 4-2 victory over Denmark in November.

“It will be great to meet up with the squad for the first time since that crazy, momentous night, when they took us back to the World Cup after such a long time,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said.

“We can spend the first day reminiscing but then it’s back to the serious business of preparing for the summer.”

Scotland, ranked 36th, will begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti on June 13, followed by Group C games against Morocco and Brazil on June 19 and 24. REUTERS