Scotland remain bullish despite Morocco World Cup setback

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Scotland's John McGinn knows his team will have to be at their best against Brazil on June 24.

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Scotland players led by star John McGinn retained the belief that they can secure a historic qualification for the knockout phase of the World Cup despite going down 1-0 to Morocco in their second match on June 19 .

A brilliant second-minute strike by Ismael Saibari settled the Group C game in Morocco’s favour at the Gillette Stadium near Boston, leaving the Atlas Lions on four points and Scotland on three with one match still to play.

Steve Clarke’s team beat Haiti 1-0 at the same stadium in their first outing, but now face needing to get something against Brazil on June 24 to be sure of a place in the last 32.

“Tonight we showed we can compete with the teams in the top 10. Brazil will be a different game, they play with less structure but they have quality that can hurt you at any point,” McGinn told reporters after a battling Scotland display in which they lacked quality in the final third.

“We will need to be at our best. We know what we need to do to try to get through to the next round.”

Scotland showed great resilience after conceding the earliest goal of the World Cup so far, and caused problems right to the end against a Morocco side who lie seventh in the FIFA rankings.

Aston Villa skipper McGinn felt he should have had a penalty, but they struggled to seriously test Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

“We are a resolute group and what we lack sometimes in quality to compete with the top 10, we have in fight and character,” added McGinn, who was Scotland’s match winner against Haiti.

“Can we improve? Of course we can, but we keep going. I think the second half showed that once we get after teams, no one likes being under pressure, even players at the top level make mistakes as they were near the end.”

Scotland are appearing at the World Cup for the ninth time and are desperate to make it beyond the group stage at a major competition for the first time ever.

Brazil await

“It just shows you how difficult it is to win a World Cup game. Every team is top, top level,” midfielder Lewis Ferguson told broadcaster ITV.

“I am delighted with the response but gutted with the result. We probably deserved a point.”

Coach Clarke added: “This group of players, this squad, have shown that resilience in abundance over the years. They’re in there, they are flat, disappointed, but we’ve got another chance.

“We’re here to try and do what no Scottish team has done before. We gave it everything tonight, and we’ll try and do it again.”

Having played their first two matches in Massachusetts, where the Tartan Army have taken over Boston, they now return to their base in Charlotte, North Carolina.

From there, they head to Miami, the venue for the game against sixth-ranked Brazil – that will mean adapting to the warmer Florida conditions.

“I’ll be keeping my eye on the weather app,” joked McGinn, as Scotland prepare to play the record five-time champions at a World Cup for the fifth time.

“I have played in Orlando before and it is tough going. But we have prepared for it. We had the pre-camp there.

“Scotland against Brazil in Miami to make some history is something you dream of. We will prepare right as we have throughout the whole tournament and we have to go one step further.” AFP