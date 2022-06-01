Scotland have 'job to do' against Ukraine: McGregor

LONDON • Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor has said sympathy for Ukraine's plight will have to be put aside for today's World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park.

The winners of the clash will face Wales on Sunday with a place at Qatar 2022 on the line.

Ukraine will be the neutral's choice in the wake of Russia's invasion of their country in late February and as a result, Ukraine's squad of 21 home-based players have been forced to train in Slovenia since early last month.

While McGregor sympathises with their plight, Scotland must focus on doing their job.

"We understand the situation and have sympathy for it," the Celtic captain said.

"You turn on the news every day and something else has happened. It's a real horrific situation. All the talk in the build up to the game will probably be around that, but it's important that we realise we have a job to do.

"When both teams cross the line, they'll be just as motivated as each other to progress. We can't be thinking about anything else."

The Scots have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and the motivation is huge for many of their players.

"We've waited a really, really long time to have that opportunity to get back to a World Cup so (Ukraine's) motivation can't be any more than ours," McGregor said. "We just have to approach the game professionally."

Scotland came through the play-offs to qualify for Euro 2020 and that experience will be invaluable.

"They are nervy affairs naturally, so it's good we've been in the situation before, but it will be a completely different game," McGregor added. "We just need to stay calm."

Ukraine will be facing a partisan crowd today but full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko knows his side have the support of fans around the world as they gear up for their first competitive match since the war started.

The Manchester City defender told the BBC: "Scotland are such a good team. They have unbelievable fans. I can promise all the Ukrainian people that every one of us is going to give everything to win the game and to make them proud of us and just maybe for a few seconds, we would like to give them this smile.

"This game is one of the most important games in my life. The guys look ready and it's not necessary to talk about motivation."

The 25-year-old added: "Ukraine is still alive. Ukraine is going to fight until the end. This is our mentality. We never give up."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS