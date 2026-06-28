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Scotland eliminated from World Cup

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Scotland fans look dejected at the end of the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Scotland v Brazil - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Scotland fans look dejected at the end of the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

NEW YORK, June 27 - Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday after failing to make it into the top eight of the third-placed teams, exiting the tournament after one win and two defeats.

• Scotland needed a big Ghana win against Croatia

• However, Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in Group L

• Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener but lost 1-0 to Morocco and 3-0 to Brazil

• They were back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.