Scotland eliminated from World Cup
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NEW YORK, June 27 - Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday after failing to make it into the top eight of the third-placed teams, exiting the tournament after one win and two defeats.
• Scotland needed a big Ghana win against Croatia
• However, Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 in Group L
• Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener but lost 1-0 to Morocco and 3-0 to Brazil
• They were back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence REUTERS