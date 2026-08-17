Scotland appoint Belgian Pocognoli as head coach on two-year deal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Lille - Stade Louis II, Monaco - May 10, 2026 AS Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli before the start of the match REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou

Aug 16 - Scotland have appointed Sebastien Pocognoli as head coach on an initial two-year contract, the country's FA said on Sunday.

The 39-year-old former AS Monaco manager replaces Steve Clarke and will lead the team in their Nations League campaign.

"When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity. Scotland's supporters are famous for their passion, most recently at the World Cup in the USA, and I experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played there in 2013," Pocognoli said in a statement.

"Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has already been achieved by my predecessor."

Former left-back Pocognoli, who played for several clubs including West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, is the second foreign manager of the Scotland men's team after German Berti Vogts, who was in charge from 2002 to 2004. REUTERS